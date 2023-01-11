Rep. Comer Intensifies Investigation of Bidens

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who serves as House Oversight Committee chair, is ramping up his investigation into President Joe Biden, son Hunter Biden, and Biden family business dealings.

Comer sent letters Wednesday to three former Twitter employees requesting their presence at a hearing for the week of Feb. 6, according to Politico. They were identified as James Baker, former Twitter deputy general counsel; Yoel Roth, Twitter's former global head of trust and safety; and Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's former chief legal officer.

The hearing will reportedly examine their "role in suppressing Americans' access to information about the Biden family on Twitter shortly before the 2020 election."

Comer admonished the former executives for failing to respond to previous requests for testimony. With the GOP now holding the majority in the House, he's repeating his requests, giving them until Jan. 18 to confirm their attendance, according to Politico.

The Washington Examiner reported that Comer is also following up with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and is demanding that the Treasury Department hand over all suspicious activity bank reports related to Hunter Biden and his associates.

"For the past two years, the Biden Administration and Big Tech worked overtime to hide information about the Biden family's suspicious business schemes and Joe Biden's involvement," Comer said in a statement on Wednesday. "Now that Democrats no longer have one-party rule in Washington, oversight and accountability are coming."

The department previously told Comer that its policy was to only honor committee requests if they came from the committee chair.

"I now make these requests pursuant to my authority as Chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability," Comer wrote in his letter to Yellen.

Hunter Biden held a lucrative position on the board of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma while his father was vice president. Hunter Biden also had business dealings, questioned by some, in China and elsewhere during and after his father's term as vice president.

"For years, the Biden family peddled influence and access around the world for profit, often at the expense of our nation's interests," Comer said in his statement. "The American people must know the extent of Joe Biden's involvement in his family's shady business deals and if these deals threaten national security and his decision-making as president.

"This investigation is a top priority for House Republicans during the 118th Congress."