Rep. Comer Demands Details on Biden Docs

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., demanded details Friday from President Joe Biden's legal team on the recently uncovered classified documents discovered in several private locations associated with the president.

In a letter to White House Counsel Stuart Delery, Comer requested a list of all classified materials recovered thus far from multiple locations in Biden's office and residence and also demanded a list of the names, job titles and security clearance levels of Biden aides or attorneys that searched for the mishandled records.

The letter followed Attorney General Merrick Garland's appointing of a special counsel on Thursday to head an investigation into Biden's handling and storage of classified documents from his time as vice president.

Republicans have publicly questioned the difference in treatment between Biden's lawyers, who were permitted to search the president's properties on their own for classified materials, and former President Donald Trump, whose Mar-a-Lago estate was raided by the FBI last August to recover classified documents. A subpoena was issued prior to the raid, according to the Washington Examiner.

Though Biden's legal team turned over the first tranche of classified documents after they were discovered in November, the Department of Justice apparently did not send any investigators to confirm that the president had returned all of the classified materials.

The White House confirmed Thursday that more classified documents were discovered at Biden's home in Delaware at an address his son Hunter Biden listed on his driver's license in 2018.

"The Committee is concerned President Biden stored classified documents at the same location his son resided while engaging in international business deals with adversaries of the United States," Comer wrote in the letter.

Hunter Biden has a number of foreign business contacts and is reportedly facing an investigation over alleged tax fraud and misstatements about past drug use on a gun application, the Free Beacon reported.

Comer then requested that the president's attorneys produce a complete list of all the locations that Biden's aides have searched for the stray records.

He also asked for "all documents and communications between or among the White House and the Department of Justice or NARA [National Archives and Records Administration] regarding classified documents retrieved" to date.

Biden has been roasted for defending his handling of classified materials just months after criticizing Trump for storing classified documents at his home after he left office.

At the time, Biden said he couldn't imagine "how anyone could be that irresponsible," as to store classified records with personal papers, as Trump allegedly did at Mar-a-Lago.