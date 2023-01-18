Rep. Comer on Penn Biden Center: Did China Influence Biden Admin?

Chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., is zeroing in on the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., after a batch of classified documents was found in the former office of President Joe Biden allegedly six days before the midterm elections.

"The committee is concerned about who had access to these documents, given the Biden family's financial connections to foreign actors and companies. The committee requests documents and information related to foreign influence at UPenn and the Penn Biden Center," Comer wrote in a letter Wednesday to Mary Elizabeth Magill, president of the University of Pennsylvania.

According to the New York Post, public records show that from 2014 to June 2019, the Ivy League college received $54.6 million in Chinese donations. That total includes $23.1 million in anonymous gifts, beginning in 2016.

The majority of the donations, the Post reported, came after the 2017 announcement of the opening of the Penn Biden Center. Antony Blinken, the current secretary of state, briefly served as the center's managing director when it opened in February 2018. In May 2018, the university received a $14.5 million donation.

"The American people deserve to know whether the Chinese Communist Party, through Chinese companies, influenced potential Biden administration policies with large, anonymous donations to UPenn and the Penn Biden Center," Comer wrote in his letter obtained by Punchbowl News.

The committee has learned, Comer continued, about donations to the Biden-led think tank linked to China and reaching tens of millions of dollars. The letter also claims that Hunter Biden, "the president's son, may have had access to the classified documents found at the president's Delaware home since he listed it as his home address as recently as 2018 and planned to share office space with an individual affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party."

The Kentucky congressman continued, "It is imperative to understand whether any Biden family members or associates gained access to the classified documents while stored at the Penn Biden Center."

Comer's request for documents follows a previous request over the weekend. The congressman asked the White House to turn over visitor logs from the president's Delaware home, but the White House said no visitor logs exist because it is a personal residence.

A University of Pennsylvania spokesman denied that anonymous money from China went to the Biden Penn Center.

"The Penn Biden Center," spokesman Stephen MacCarthy said, "has never solicited or received any gifts from any Chinese or other foreign entity. In fact, the university has never solicited any gifts for the center."