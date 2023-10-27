Comer Calls on Raskin to Apologize for Lying to Americans

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer called on ranking member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., to apologize for lying to the American people about the Biden family’s “shady” business dealings.

In a letter Thursday, Comer said Raskin has been a “spirited critic of the need to look into President Biden or his family.”

“It is of course your prerogative to determine how best to serve your constituents, Abbe Lowell, and the American people,” the Kentucky Republican wrote. “However, the Oversight Committee must not be used as a means to propagate false or deceptive information, and for that purpose, we must address public statements you have made that contradict facts and are, unfortunately, lies.”

After the FBI briefed the Oversight Committee in June on an unclassified FD-1023 form that detailed an alleged bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, Raskin “rushed to tell cameras outside the briefing room” that the FBI and the Justice Department, under then Attorney General William Barr, and then U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Scott Brady “said there were no grounds for further investigative steps.”

“This, of course, was not true,” Comer said in the letter.

Brady’s testimony before the Judiciary Committee this week debunked Raskin’s June statements about terminating the investigation into the president and his family.

According to Comer’s letter, when Brady was asked about Raskin’s characterization of his team’s work, he described it as “not true.” He added that he and his team found there to be sufficient “indicia of credibility in this 1023 to pass it on to an office that had a predicated grand jury investigation.”

“The Committee requests that you formally correct the record and apologize to the American people for spreading disinformation about evidence collected by the Committee during its investigation of President Biden,” the letter stated. “Additionally, we ask, Mr. Raskin, that you take seriously your position as Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability and its incumbent responsibility to be honest regarding facts learned in the course of investigations — even those that are inconvenient to your own political views.

“While we appreciate your role up to this point has been to play defense counsel for the Biden family, it is time to follow the evidence and speak the truth,” the letter concluded.

It was signed by nearly all Republican members of the Oversight Committee, with the exception of Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett. None of the committee’s Democrat members signed the letter.