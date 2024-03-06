Rep. Comer Invites Hunter Biden to Hearing

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman, on Wednesday invited Hunter Biden and his business associates to testify at a hearing on March 20 regarding President Joe Biden's involvement in his family's domestic and international business dealings, the committee announced.

The hearing, titled, "Influence Peddling: Examining Joe Biden's Abuse of Public Office," will also examine inconsistencies among the testimonies of the witnesses in order to get the truth for the American people, according to the committee.

"Evidence obtained in the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry reveals Joe Biden knew about, participated in, and benefited from his family cashing in on the Biden name," Comer said. "Multiple witnesses have testified Joe Biden allowed his family to sell him as 'the brand' around the world to enrich the Biden family.

"Joe Biden met with nearly all of his son's foreign business associates; attended dinners with foreign oligarchs who collectively funneled his son millions of dollars; spoke on speaker phone with his son's foreign associates, telling those who did business with his son to be 'good to my boy;' and had coffee with his son's Chinese business associate."

Comer added: "The Bidens' pay-to-play scheme is corrupt and Americans demand accountability. During our deposition and interview phase of the investigation, Hunter Biden confirmed evidence about Joe Biden's involvement, yet his testimony conflicts with other witnesses' testimonies."

The committee chairman added that "given the president son's repeated calls for a public hearing, I fully expect Hunter Biden to appear for a scheduled Oversight Committee hearing on March 20, alongside Biden family business associates," stressing that "Oversight Republicans will work to ensure accountability and press for answers to inform legislative solutions to prevent this abuse of power."