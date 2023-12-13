Rep. Comer: Hunter Biden Doesn't 'Dictate' Subpoena Terms

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said Wednesday that Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, does not get to decide how he will answer his congressional subpoena.

Hunter Biden defied a subpoena from the committee requesting private testimony, slamming it as easily manipulated. Comer has said Republicans expect "full cooperation."

The deposition was scheduled for Wednesday.

"What are they afraid of? I'm here, I'm ready," Hunter Biden, who lives in California, said outside the Capitol. He said he was given a choice of coming in for depositions or committee hearings.

"Well, I've chosen," he said. "I'm here to testify at a public hearing today to answer any of the committee's legitimate questions."

Responding to those remarks, Comer said: "We have specific questions for the president's son. He does not get to dictate the terms of this subpoena."

In pursuit of an impeachment inquiry against the president, Republicans are seeking to tie Joe Biden to his son's foreign business dealings, which they allege hinged on a massive influence-peddling scheme.

"There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen," Hunter Biden said.

In a joint statement after Hunter Biden's comments outside the Capitol, Comer and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said his "obstruction" underscored the need for a formal vote on impeachment.

"Hunter Biden today defied lawful subpoenas and we will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings," the statement read. "We will not provide special treatment because his last name is Biden. As our committees were today prepared to depose Hunter Biden, he chose to make a public statement on Capitol Hill instead where he said his father, Joe Biden, was not financially involved in his family's business dealings. Exactly how was Joe Biden involved? Evidence shows Joe Biden met with Hunter's business associates and his name was at the center of the family business strategy.

"Today, the House will vote on an impeachment inquiry resolution to strengthen our legal case in the courts as we face obstruction from the White House and witnesses. Today's obstruction by Hunter Biden reinforces the need for a formal vote. President Biden and his family must be held accountable for their corruption and obstruction. And we will provide that to the American people."