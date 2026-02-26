WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Comer: GOP Could Depose Lutnick on Epstein

Thursday, 26 February 2026 01:19 PM EST

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said Thursday it is "very possible" that the panel's ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein could result in Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick being called to testify.

Comer made the remarks in Chappaqua, New York, where the committee was deposing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton about Epstein, the late convicted sex offender.

Lutnick acknowledged this month that he had visited Epstein's private island in 2012, despite previously stating he had cut ties with Epstein after 2005.

"That's very possible, and I think there's a good chance his name will come up in questioning today," Comer told reporters when asked whether Lutnick could be drawn into the committee's inquiry into Epstein.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said she also intended to ask Clinton about Lutnick.

"And I want to remind everyone, we've already brought in Alex Acosta and Bill Barr for depositions. That's two Republicans in the Trump administration, so this isn't just about Democrats," Comer said.  

"This is about anyone that has any knowledge of Epstein, the investigation. I think we all agree the government failed, the government failed the victims, and what our role is — we can't prosecute anyone, but what we have been doing is getting transparency to the American people."

During a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing this month, Lutnick admitted to visiting Epstein's island, Little Saint James, with his wife and children.

"My wife was with me, as were my four children and nannies," Lutnick said, adding, "We were on family vacation."

Hillary Clinton told House lawmakers Thursday that she had no knowledge of the crimes committed by Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, kicking off two days of depositions that will also include testimony from former President Bill Clinton.

Clinton acknowledged that her husband had flown on trips with Epstein connected to charitable work but said she does not recall ever meeting Epstein.

She did, however, confirm that she had interacted with Maxwell — Epstein's former girlfriend and longtime associate — at conferences hosted by the Clinton Foundation.

"So we're seeing accountability, but we have a desire to see a lot more accountability," Comer said. "We want to get the answers and hopefully the next two days will be a step in the right direction."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


