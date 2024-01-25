Report: Rep. Comer Incurs GOP Wrath Over Impeachment Probe

A handful of House Republicans are growing impatient and frustrated with Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., for what they say is a "clueless investigation" in leading the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, The Messenger reported Thursday.

One anonymous source called Comer's probe a "parade of embarrassments" while another said he "set the bar too high" for impeachment. Comer is the de facto frontman in the impeachment inquiry, which also includes the House Judiciary Committee as well as Ways and Means.

The Messenger said it interviewed more than a dozen GOP lawmakers, senior aides, and strategists — all who wished to remain anonymous.

At issue for the cadre of Comer critics is that he has yet to produce a smoking gun against President Biden, they say, with the 2024 general election barreling into view.

Comer's investigation into the Biden family's alleged corruption began in earnest in January 2023 but it was September before then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy directed the House to open an impeachment inquiry. The full House voted just last month to authorize an impeachment inquiry.

Not good enough or fast enough for some, reportedly.

"One would be hard pressed to find the best moment for James Comer in the Oversight Committee," one House Republican lawmaker told The Messenger. "It's been a parade of embarrassments."

Part of that has been a lack of focus, The Messenger quoted another, identified as a personal ally of GOP front-runner Donald Trump.

"Comer has cast a wide net and caught very little fish. That is a big problem for him," the ally told The Messenger.

Comer has run into several roadblocks. The panels have been stymied by the Biden administration in turning over information and first son, Hunter Biden, refused to answer a lawful subpoena in December, to name two.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., rebuffed a claim made by one anonymous lawmaker that he was also critical of Comer, telling The Messenger that Comer's efforts have been "superb."

"Without his and the other investigators' work, we wouldn't have uncovered the millions in foreign funds going to the Biden family, the dozens of exchanges between the President and Hunter Biden's clients, and the litany of lies the White House has told," Johnson said in a statement to the outlet.

Further, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., also bolstered Comer's standing, with Stefanik praising him for "strong conservative leadership."

Not mentioned in The Messenger story is that Comer and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, have Hunter Biden on the hook for a closed-door deposition on Feb. 28.

"No one thought Hunter Biden would ever sit in front of a congressional committee. We've had to fight Treasury, we've had to fight Secret Service, we've had to fight the FBI. And we won every step," Comer told Newsmax last week.