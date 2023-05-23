Rep. Comer: FBI Doesn't 'Respect Anyone in Congress'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, said the FBI still hasn't responded to a subpoena to hand over an unclassified document that details allegations of a bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden when he was vice president.

Comer issued the subpoena for the FD-1023 document on May 3, giving the FBI a deadline of noon on May 10 to turn it over. Two weeks later, the document, which an FBI whistleblower alleges contains details of an arrangement between Biden and a foreign adversary involving an exchange of money for policy decisions, still is not in Comer's hands.

"They don't respect anyone in Congress," Comer told Fox News on Monday. "They've been able to get away with this for a long time. The media continues to turn a blind eye. The Senate Republicans continue to fund the FBI.

"Why would you change your business model when you're getting everything you want?"

Contacted by Newsmax, the FBI declined to comment on why the document hasn't been turned over.

“An FD-1023 form is used by FBI agents to record unverified reporting by a confidential human source," the agency said in an emailed statement. "Documenting the information does not validate it, establish its credibility, or weigh it against other information verified by the FBI.

"Revealing unverified or possibly incomplete information could harm investigations, prejudice prosecutions or judicial proceedings, unfairly violate privacy or reputations, create misimpressions in the public, or potentially identify individuals who provide information to law enforcement, placing their physical safety at risk.

"Information from confidential human sources and members of the public is critical to the work of the FBI and we are also committed to protecting the confidentiality of anyone who comes forward."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News on Sunday he spoke with FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday and is confident the agency will hand over the document.

"I explained to the director that we will do everything in our power, and we have the jurisdiction over the FBI, and we have the right to see this document," McCarthy said. "I believe after this call, we will get this document."

Comer said he has talked to McCarthy about holding Wray in contempt of Congress if the agency does not comply with the subpoena.