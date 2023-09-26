Rep. Comer: Wires From China Bore Biden's Delaware Address

Rep. James Comer said Tuesday that President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, was listed as the beneficiary address for two bank wires -- payments to his son Hunter from Chinese nationals.

One of the Chinese nationals was Jonathan Li, who developed a business relationship with Hunter Biden while Joe was vice president, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability said in a news release.

The new information comes two days before the first hearing in the House's planned Biden impeachment inquiry. Lawmakers are looking into the elder Biden's alleged role in various questionable business activities thought to enrich Hunter, Joe and other members of the Biden family.

The committee said it subpoenaed and obtained bank wire transcripts that showed Hunter Biden received a $10,000 wire from Chinese national Wang Xin on July 26, 2019, and a $250,000 wire from Li and Tang Ling on Aug. 2, 2019. The committee said both wires originated in Beijing; Joe Biden's Wilmington home was listed as the beneficiary address for both wires.

"Bank records don't lie but President Joe Biden does," Comer said in the news release. "In 2020, Joe Biden told Americans that his family never received money from China. We've already proved that to be a lie earlier this year, and now we know that two wires originating from Beijing listed Joe Biden's Wilmington home as the beneficiary address when he was running for president of the United States.

"When Joe Biden was vice president, he spoke on the phone and had coffee with Jonathan Li in Beijing, and later wrote a college letter of recommendation for his children."

Li is CEO of BHR Partners, an equity investment firm. The committee claims Joe Biden, as vice president under Barack Obama, traveled to China with his son aboard Air Force 2 to meet Li.

"Shortly thereafter, BHR's business license was approved, and Hunter Biden was a board member," the committee said.

On Oct. 13, 2019, the committee maintains, Hunter Biden's attorney George Mesires said his client received no money from BHR and did not disclose any payments from Li. On Oct. 22, 2020, Joe Biden said: "My son has not made money, in terms of thing about, what are you talking about? China. The only guy who made money in China is [President Donald Trump]."

"Joe Biden's abuse of public office for his family's financial gain threatens our national security," Comer contended. "What did the Bidens do with this money from Beijing? Americans demand and deserve accountability for President Biden and the first family's corruption. The Oversight Committee, along with the Judiciary and Ways and Means committees, will continue to follow the evidence and money to provide transparency and accountability."

Newsmax reached out to the White House for comment.