Rep. Comer Vows to Keep Pressure on Biden Docs

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer assured Fox News that he would keep pressuring the Biden administration on classified documents found in unsecured locations.

In a Monday statement, the Kentucky Republican said a new revelation that there were no visitor logs at Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, residence raised even more questions about how much the president knew.

"President Biden promised to have the most transparent administration in history, but he refuses to be transparent when it matters most," Comer stated. "The White House, National Archives, and the Justice Department withheld information from Congress and the American people about classified records found in unsecure locations from Joe Biden's time as vice president."

"The American people deserve transparency, not secrecy," he continued, adding that the Oversight panel would investigate why "Biden aides were permitted to rummage through the Wilmington residence after the appointment of a special counsel."

The news comes amid skepticism surrounding multiple instances of sensitive files found misplaced by Biden during his time as vice president in the Obama administration, with the most recent ones discovered in his garage.

In response this weekend, Comer demanded visitor logs from the president's Wilmington home. But the White House publicly stated on Monday that the logs did not exist, stressing that his private residence did not require them.

"Like every President across decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal," said White House Counsel's Office spokesman Ian Sams. "But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them."

Secret Service Communications Chief Anthony Guglielmi further confirmed that his agency "doesn't maintain visitor logs at the private residences of protectees," like those who frequented Biden's home.

"The visitor logs that are kept at government buildings are part of the National Archives and Records Administration, and while we have access to those, we are not the custodian of those records and logs," Guglielmi proclaimed.

Attorney General Merrick Garland officially named Robert K. Hur special counsel on Thursday in the Justice Department's probe into whether Biden mishandled the documents first discovered at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.