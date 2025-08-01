Rep. Comer Postpones Ghislaine Maxwell's Testimony

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Oversight Committee, said on Friday that he will postpone indefinitely any testimony from Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted co-conspirator of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell's attorneys requested a postponement, citing a pending Supreme Court petition regarding her conviction. In addition, they sought immunity for Maxwell if she were to testify before the committee, which Comer rejected.

Comer also rejected her requests to receive questions in advance.

"Your testimony is vital to the Committee's efforts regarding Mr. Jeffrey Epstein, including the 2007 non-prosecution agreement and the circumstances surrounding Mr. Epstein's death," Comer wrote in a letter obtained by NBC News. "These investigative efforts may be used to inform potential legislation to improve federal efforts to combat sex trafficking and reform the use of non-prosecution agreements and/or plea agreements in sex-crime investigations."

In a statement, Maxwell's attorneys said they appreciated the committee's willingness to delay her testimony.

Her lawyers "will continue to engage with Congress in good faith to find a way for Ms. Maxwell to share her information without compromising her constitutional rights."

Last week, the House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena the Department of Justice for the Jeffrey Epstein files, but the subpoena has not been issued.

Comer has not signed the document to fully prepare it for issuance, according to The Washington Post.

Committee spokeswoman Jessica Collins said, "Chairman Comer has been clear that subpoenas will be issued in the near future."

She told the Post that the House is preparing at least 11 subpoenas for former government officials who are believed to have important information about the New York financier's case going back about 20 years.