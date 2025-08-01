WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: james comer | ghislaine maxwell | jeffrey epstein | oversight

Rep. Comer Postpones Ghislaine Maxwell's Testimony

By    |   Friday, 01 August 2025 09:50 PM EDT

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Oversight Committee, said on Friday that he will postpone indefinitely any testimony from Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted co-conspirator of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell's attorneys requested a postponement, citing a pending Supreme Court petition regarding her conviction. In addition, they sought immunity for Maxwell if she were to testify before the committee, which Comer rejected.

Comer also rejected her requests to receive questions in advance.

"Your testimony is vital to the Committee's efforts regarding Mr. Jeffrey Epstein, including the 2007 non-prosecution agreement and the circumstances surrounding Mr. Epstein's death," Comer wrote in a letter obtained by NBC News. "These investigative efforts may be used to inform potential legislation to improve federal efforts to combat sex trafficking and reform the use of non-prosecution agreements and/or plea agreements in sex-crime investigations."

In a statement, Maxwell's attorneys said they appreciated the committee's willingness to delay her testimony.

Her lawyers "will continue to engage with Congress in good faith to find a way for Ms. Maxwell to share her information without compromising her constitutional rights."

Last week, the House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena the Department of Justice for the Jeffrey Epstein files, but the subpoena has not been issued. 

Comer has not signed the document to fully prepare it for issuance, according to The Washington Post.

Committee spokeswoman Jessica Collins said, "Chairman Comer has been clear that subpoenas will be issued in the near future."

She told the Post that the House is preparing at least 11 subpoenas for former government officials who are believed to have important information about the New York financier's case going back about 20 years.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said on Friday that he will postpone indefinitely any testimony from Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted co-conspirator of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
james comer, ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein, oversight
277
2025-50-01
Friday, 01 August 2025 09:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved