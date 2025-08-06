Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Committee Is Serious About Epstein Case

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday they are considering releasing the transcripts and audio of the Department of Justice’s interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday that both Democrats and Republicans are "serious about" getting the truth to the American people. Comer said testimony from those involved was also necessary.

"Congress voted last week in a bipartisan manner to subpoena all these individuals — Republicans and Democrats. We're serious about it on the Oversight Committee. I'm taking the lead in the investigation. My committee is going to try to get the answers for the American people," he said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Mixed signals from conservative influencers and inconsistent promises from government officials has only added to speculation that the Epstein case will never reach closure for many in the conservative base. Comer, who serves as the House Oversight chair, said the importance of the case among his constituents has surprised him.

"Well, we want to know what their involvement was with Jeffrey Epstein, whether or not they visited the island. If so, what did they do? What did they see? And all the questions that every American has. Look, I'm in Kentucky right now. I've been here all week, and I'm just astonished at how many people come up to me and ask if we're ever going to know the truth about the Epstein files. I mean, this has captured the imagination of an overwhelming majority of the public," Comer added.

