Tags: james comer | deep state | merrick garland | fbi | doj

Rep. Comer: 'The Deep State Is Real'

By    |   Monday, 03 July 2023 11:28 AM EDT

Conducting oversight and accountability of the government under President Joe Biden, Chair James Comer, R-Ky., has come to the conclusion the "deep state" of "liberal activists" continues to weaponize government against its political rivals.

"The deep state is real," Comer told "The Cats Roundtable" on 77 WABC Radio-N.Y. "You have all these agencies infiltrated by liberal activists and the FBI is no different."

Whistleblowers are coming forward to the House GOP-led congressional committees, including the Comer-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee, and Comer said they prove President Joe Biden's Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and the FBI cannot be trusted.

"I don't trust Merrick Garland," Comer told host John Catsimatidis. "I think we've seen that from the IRS whistleblowers. I think we've seen that from the FBI whistleblowers."

It is for those reasons Comer is adamant the investigations of government and Biden corruption must remain under the House GOP purview. Appointing a special counsel, which would be done by Garland's heavy and biased hand, would merely further stonewall oversight and accountability under the guise of "an ongoing federal investigation," Comer warned.

"The Department of Justice under Merrick Garland has blocked and obstructed every credible investigation into Biden corruption, so I don't think that under any circumstance we should give Merrick Garland the authority to pick one person who doesn't have to report to anyone as special counsel and take over this investigation," Comer continued.

Garland would ostensibly take over the investigation and "block congressional investigators," Comer feared.

"The Oversight Committee has proven we can find out more in five months than the IRS was able to find out in five years," he said.

"I think the House Oversight Committee can do it, and I think we will continue to produce the facts for the American people."

Comer pointed to the instances where IRS and FBI whistleblowers brought credible reasons for investigations related to the Bidens to the DOJ and FBI only for them to fall on deaf ears and be dead on arrival.

"The FBI stuck their fingers in their ear. 'No! We don't want to hear it,' " Comer lamented.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
