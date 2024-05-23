Dems Seek Inquiry of Rep. Comer Over Biden Probe

House Democrats are seeking an ethics investigation into House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer on claims that he's using his impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden to raise money for his reelection campaign.

"James Comer cares more about filling his war chest than serving the needs of his constituents," Kyle Herrig, executive director of the Democrat-aligned Congressional Integrity Project, said in a statement, reported The Washington Examiner. "His disastrous reign on Oversight has all been to help two people first and foremost: himself, and Donald Trump. He cannot be trusted to conduct legitimate Oversight while using the Committee and its actions as his own personal campaign advertisement."

In a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics, the organization asks that a determination be made about whether the Kentucky Republican violated house rules by seeking campaign donations in messages related to the impeachment inquiry, saying that House rules prohibit solicitations for campaign or political contributions that are linked to a lawmaker's official duties.

The Congressional Integrity Project pointed to several of Comer's campaign emails, which linked his solicitations to the inquiry, specifically citing one from March in which the campaign asked for donations while "preparing criminal referrals as the culmination of my investigation."

The letter also referred to an email related to the Oversight Committee's work to get the audio files from the interview Biden had with special counsel Robert Hur about his classified documents investigation.

The email said that the audio files "could be the final blow to Biden with swing voters across the country," leading the group to argue that he was tying in his official work with campaign fundraising.

The Congressional Integrity Project last month called for a separate ethics investigation after reports indicated Comer was in talks for a book deal while he was leading the impeachment proceedings, a violation of House rules prohibiting lawmakers from obtaining copyright royalties unless the House Standards Committee approves the contract.

Comer's office called the move a "cheap stunt" that won't deter him holding the Biden administration accountable and said the Congressional Integrity Project is a "dark money, left-wing funded group whose sole mission is to smear and spread lies about Republicans who seek to hold the Biden Administration accountable — and then fundraise off the lies they spread."