White House Slams Rep. Comer's 'Credibility' Leading Oversight Panel

A White House spokesman blasted House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., as he prepares Thursday to begin contempt of Congress hearings with FBI Director Christopher Wray for not giving the panel a document that could implicate President Joe Biden and his family in a multimillion-dollar bribery and influence-peddling scheme while he was vice president.

"This repetitive tactic of laundering thin innuendo has proven his total lack of credibility — and lays bare why his baseless or debunked claims deserve derision," The Hill reported White House spokesman Ian Sams writing in a memo dated for Thursday. "In just a few short months, Comer and his MAGA Republican colleagues in Congress have torpedoed their credibility by repeatedly failing to deliver on much-hyped allegations."

The memo comes just days after Wray allowed Comer and Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., to view the unclassified document, which Comer demanded in a subpoena, in a secure setting.

The Maine Wire reported Monday that Comer said the document, brought to the committee by a whistleblower, confirmed other evidence the committee has that Biden and his family received several large payments from foreign entities, including China and Ukraine, where Biden served as former President Barack Obama's point-man on foreign policy as vice president.

"Today FBI officials confirmed that the unclassified FBI-generated record has not been disproven, and is currently being used in an ongoing investigation," the outlet reported Comer telling reporters after reviewing the document Monday. "The confidential human source who provided information about then-Vice President Biden being involved in a criminal bribery scheme is a trusted, highly credible informant who has been used by the FBI for over 10 years and has been paid over six figures.

"These are facts and no amount of spin, and frankly lies from the White House or congressional Democrats can change this information."

Sams, however, called the committee's investigation a "wild goose chase."

"Their fact-free wild goose chase continues to be a waste of taxpayer resources when House Republicans should instead be focusing on real issues American families care about," Sams said in the memo.

Ranking Member Raskin put out his own statement Monday regarding the document.

"The FD-1023 form, which we reviewed first-hand today, records what a Confidential Human Source told the FBI about conversations he had with individuals in Ukraine," Raskin's statement said. "The source, who has been described as highly credible by the FBI, told the FBI he could not provide any opinion on the underlying veracity of the information provided by these Ukrainian individuals."