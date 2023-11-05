Rep. Comer: Subpoenas For Bidens in 'Near Future'

The Biden family will be served with "two dozen" subpoenas in the coming days connected to their business dealings abroad, House Oversight Chair James Comer told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

The Kentucky Republican told the program that "I think you're gonna see swift action on Biden, and I would predict somewhere around two dozen subpoenas in the very near future."

Republicans allege that President Joe Biden has financially benefited from business deals involving his family members with foreign nations.

Comer, who is leading the House probe into Hunter Biden's foreign business schemes and seeking to find out what role the president may have had in the deals, last week said that the president received a personal check for $40,000 in 2017 from the bank account of his brother and his sister-in-law, which was "laundered China money."

The president has repeatedly denied any connection his son's business dealings.

But Comer said the other House oversight members can basically see money laundering by connecting the dots on a number of financial dealings between the president and members of his family.

The congressman stressed that "this was very organized. And the reason they did these complicated transactions, was to disguise the source of the revenue and to deceive the IRS from paying taxes."

He explained that "you wouldn't know about all the money that we're going to show that James Biden took in and Hunter Biden took in from loans. It's an integral part of money laundering, where you deceive from the IRS about the revenue you're taking. In other words, you're a tax cheat."

Comer added that "this has been a painful process. We've been obstructed. We've been followed at every turn, not just by the Bidens' big money attorneys, but also by the federal government. The IRS is obstructed. The DOJ is obstructed. The Treasury has obstructed. FBI has obstructed, and the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have pretty much been the Biden legal defense team," he said.