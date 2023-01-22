Biden Docs a Matter of National Security, Says Comer

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Sunday that at first, he was willing to give President Joe Biden the benefit of the doubt about classified documents that were found at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., but as more items are being found in places such as his home and garage, the matter has become a potential matter of national security.

"I took the president at his word when the first set of documents was found at the Biden Center for Diplomacy that he had just inadvertently misplaced those documents," the Kentucky Republican said on Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo." "But now this has gone from just simply being irresponsible to downright scary."

His comments come after reports that the FBI had searched Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, with the cooperation of the president, and had discovered even more documents, including papers dating back to when Biden was in the Senate.

"This has all the pattern of an influence-peddling scheme, and it also has the makings of a potential cover-up," Comer said. "Five different locations at least. Who knows what those personal attorneys have been doing, and when you look at all the things that our investigation is covering with respect to the influence peddling, there are a lot of connections with the CCP (Chines Communist Party) directly to both Hunter Biden, Hunter Biden's uncle Jim, and Joe Biden."

Six documents with classified markings were found in Friday's search, and Comer called that "very concerning."

"We need to know who had access to those documents because this is an ongoing investigation for influence peddling, and the evidence continues to build that this family has not only profited off the Biden family name, but also that our national security could be at risk," the congressman said. "That's why we need to proceed."

However, he complained that the administration is "not working with us on anything."

"They're stonewalling everything," he said. "They're going to try to use the general counsel as an excuse not to provide us information."

Still, there are "plenty of other sources," including bank records that will answer many questions, Comer said.

Already, there are answers concerning how many transactions in different accounts and LLCs that Hunter Biden had while he was doing consulting work, said Comer.

"This isn't the most complex investigation on the planet," he said. "Investigating Hunter and the Biden family is about like tracking a bleeding bear through a snowstorm. There is evidence everywhere that would point out that this family has been involved in the influence-peddling scheme for decades."

Comer also said Sunday he plans to send formal letters to the Secret Service Monday to seek information about who had access to the classified documents that are being found and he said that he hopes the agency will work with House Republicans even though the administration won't.

"The White House isn't being truthful with the American people," he said. "We need to know now who had access to those documents because our national security could be at risk."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!