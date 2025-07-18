Comer: 'Unbelievable' Biden Aide Tomasini Pled Fifth to Avoid Testimony

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., blasted Annie Tomasini for invoking the Fifth Amendment on Friday, calling the former Biden aide's refusal to answer his panel's questions "unbelievable."

"During her deposition today, Ms. Tomasini pleaded the Fifth when asked if Joe Biden, a member of his family, or anyone at the White House instructed her to lie regarding his health at any time," Comer said in a statement. "She also pleaded the Fifth when asked if she ever advised President Biden on the handling of classified documents found in his garage, if President Biden or anyone in the White House instructed her to conceal or destroy classified material found at President Biden's home or office, and if she ever conspired with anyone in the White House to hide information regarding the Biden family's 'business' dealings.

"It's unbelievable that Ms. Tomasini and others refuse to answer basic questions about President Biden's fitness to serve," he continued. "It's apparent they would rather hide key information to protect themselves and Joe Biden than be truthful with the American people about this historic scandal."

Comer's committee opened an investigation to determine whether Biden's inner circle formed "a protective bubble" around him to cover up his perceived cognitive decline. The panel is also probing the use of the autopen while Biden was in office.

Tomasini, a former assistant to the president and deputy director of Oval Office operations, followed Anthony Bernal, a former senior aide to Jill Biden, in invoking the Fifth Amendment to decline to answer questions. The Fifth Amendment protects several rights in criminal and civil cases, including the right to avoid self-incrimination, or being forced to testify against oneself.

Bernal was subpoenaed for his testimony by the Oversight Committee earlier this week.

Comer said Tomasini's refusal to provide testimony shows there "is now a pattern of key Biden confidants seeking to shield themselves from criminal liability for this potential conspiracy."

"There needs to be transparency and accountability, and we will continue to pursue the truth and examine options to get the answers we need," he said.