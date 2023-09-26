Carville: Dems Had Better 'Wake Up' to Risks of Biden Losing

Outspoken Democrat strategist James Carville issued a warning to his own party that sticking with President Joe Biden would make Donald Trump an "even money" candidate to win the 2024 presidential election.

Carville added that if Democrats had "somebody under 60 and ran against Trump, we'd get 55 percent."

Carville made the comments in an interview with political talk show host Bill Maher on his podcast "Club Random."

"Let's say the election was November the third of this year. And they said the candidates are Joe Biden the Democrat, Donald Trump the Republican, Joe Manchin and Larry Hogan No Labels, and Cornel West. Trump would be a betting favorite. If I told you I would give you even money, you would not take that bet," Carville told Maher.

"And so somebody better wake … up," Carville added.

"In 2020, maybe [Biden] was the only one who could have beaten Trump, I think now he's the only one who will lose to him," said Maher, whose HBO show "Real Time with Bill Maher" has been on hiatus due to the writer's strike.

At issue for Carville is national Democrats pushing Biden for reelection despite the fact that voters — Democrats included — are concerned about Biden's age heading into a would-be second term.

Biden will be 81 in November and 86 at the end of a second term.

"You can't look at this and not say that you're concerned," Carville told CNN earlier this month. "For me to come on television and say I don't find this alarming or troubling at all would be stupid. I wouldn't do that."

In that CNN poll Carville was asked about, 56% of Democrat voters said they were "seriously concerned" about Biden's age.

"To say the least, the polls were not great," Carville said. "And it tells us that, you know, voters are expressing some apprehension here. It's pretty clear."

Also pretty clear that Democrats need to rethink 2024, the pair agreed.

"And any 50ish, not stupid woke Democrat with a D by their name — people just vote D and R — that person can win," Maher said.

"Easily," Carville replied.