Dems to Carville: Stop Talking About Biden's Dim Reelection Odds

In an interview with The Atlantic, Democratic Party strategist James Carville said President Joe Biden's reelection prospects have waned considerably, nothing has pointed toward improvement, and Democrats want him to stop talking about the situation.

During an interview set against the backdrop of Minnesota Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips' recent declaration that he's challenging Biden, Carville noted that Biden's poll numbers are "not good" and that key members within the Democratic Party are ordering him to keep quiet about it.

According to Carville, this push for discretion stems not from a belief that his assessments are wrong but rather from the discomfort they provoke.

"Nobody is saying, 'James, you're wrong.' They're saying, 'James, you can't say that.'"

Meanwhile, top Democrats are urging other candidates to stand aside.

But Carville maintained, "I'm looking at polling data, and I'm looking at all of it. The president's numbers are just not good — and they're not getting any better.

"I talk to a lot of people," Carville continued, "who do a lot of congressional-level polling and state polling, and they're all saying the same thing. There's not an outlier; there's not another opinion … The question is: Has the country made up its mind?"

Carville noted that the White House remains undeterred in its pursuits to get Biden reelected and "operates with what" he calls the "doctrine of strategic certainty."

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Noting trends in the electorate that present a challenge for Biden, Carville added, "The most undercovered story in contemporary American politics is that Black turnout has been miserable everywhere since 2020."