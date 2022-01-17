Man Sentenced in Florida for Smuggling Jamaican Convicted of Murder

A man in Florida has been sentenced with smuggling illegal immigrants into the United States, including a Jamaican national previously removed from the country following aggravated felony convictions, including second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, according to the Department of Justice.

Jeremy Christoph Rolle, 27, of the Bahamas, was sentenced to 60 months in prison last Wednesday for among other things smuggling in Marvin Morris Carridice who had been deported to Jamaica. Carridice was sentenced to 42 months in prison.

Carridice, 43, was removed from the United States in 2018 after serving a 14-year prison sentence for grand theft, burglary, felony possession of marijuana, unauthorized use of a driver’s license, second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

Rolle was transporting 16 migrants from Bimini, Bahamas, on June 17, 2021, on a 26-foot motorboat when authorities spotted him. Rolle sped away and eventually crashed into a seawall in Pompano Beach, according to court documents.