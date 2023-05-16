Secret Service Probing Intrusion of Biden Adviser's Home

The Secret Service is investigating how a man entered White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan's residence two weeks ago, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Multiple anonymous officials told the paper that an unknown man had walked into Sullivan's home around 3 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time in late April, with President Joe Biden's adviser subsequently instructing him to leave.

The incident occurred despite Sullivan boasting a 24/7 Secret Service detail around his property in the West End neighborhood of Washington, D.C. There were also no signs of forced entry at the home.

Although the intruder, who was reportedly intoxicated and confused, was not trying to harm Sullivan, the agency said it was investigating the breach because it considers the matter cause for concern.

"While the protectee was unharmed, we are taking this matter seriously and have opened a comprehensive mission assurance investigation to review all facets of what occurred," emphasized Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service.

"Any deviation from our protective protocols is unacceptable," he continued in his statement to The Post, "and if discovered, personnel will be held accountable."

Guglielmi further noted that the Secret Service deployed temporary security precautions for Sullivan and around his home until the investigation was completed.

The intrusion at Sullivan's house follows the break-in of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco, Calif., home last year, National Public Radio covered at the time.

In that incident, a man brandishing a hammer attacked the California Democrat's husband, Paul Pelosi, leading to substantial but recoverable injuries.