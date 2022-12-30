Jake Sullivan to Visit Israel, Meet With Netanyahu

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan will travel to Israel next month, where he will meet with recently returned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Axios reports.

Netanyahu was sworn in Thursday, about 18 months after he was forced from office, thanks to a new conservative coalition. Israeli officials confirmed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken may visit after Sullivan, and Netanyahu himself may visit Washington in February.

Sullivan will likely meet not only with Netanyahu but also Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, and minister for strategic affairs Ron Dermer. According to Israeli officials, Netanyahu hopes to work with President Joe Biden's administration to prevent Iran from continuing its nuclear program and finding a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia.

The White House declined to comment on Sullivan's trip to Axios.

Blinken said in a statement on Thursday: "We will work with the new government to jointly address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the Middle East region, including the threat from Iran, and will continue to support a two-state solution and oppose policies that endanger its viability or contradict our mutual interests and values."