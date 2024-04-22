Jailed Netflix Star Joe Exotic Undergoes Cancer Tests

Former zookeeper Joe Exotic, known for his role in the Netflix documentary "Tiger King," is facing a potential battle with lung cancer, the Daily Mail reported.

Exotic, 61, currently serving a 21-year sentence for a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, revealed that doctors discovered an abnormality on his left lung during a routine scan last year. Exotic, who has a history of smoking, is awaiting the results of tests to determine if the abnormality is cancerous.

Speaking from Santa Rosa County jail in Florida, Exotic expressed his reluctance to undergo treatment if diagnosed with lung cancer.

"I'm going to decline cancer treatments this time around if it is lung cancer because I just can't do it again," he said.

He cited the harsh conditions of his incarceration and the loss of hope in the justice system as factors influencing his decision.

Exotic battled prostate cancer in 2021, reluctantly undergoing treatment at the urging of loved ones.

Despite his health concerns, Exotic remains active in his legal and personal affairs. He has made arrangements for his estate and expressed his desire to have his ashes scattered next to his late husband, Travis Maldonado. Additionally, Exotic is currently involved in the production of a new film titled "The Tiger King Returns," which aims to portray his story authentically and without sensationalism.

Exotic gained widespread notoriety after the release of the Netflix series Tiger King in 2020. The series chronicled his feud with Carole Baskin and the events leading to his imprisonment. His conviction included charges related to the violation of wildlife protection laws.

The saga of Exotic and his former zoo, the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, continues even during his incarceration. After the popularity of the Netflix series, the park underwent various transformations, including an attempt to capitalize on its newfound fame by reopening as "Tiger King Park."

However, legal battles led to Baskin gaining control of the facility, which has since fallen into disrepair.