Tags: jacob chansley | qanon shaman | doj | prison

US Seeks 4 Years in Prison for Jan. 6 'QAnon Shaman'

Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, is seen at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 17 November 2021 06:51 AM

The U.S. Capitol protester nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" for his horned head-dress faces a judge on Wednesday who could sentence him to more than four years in prison for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 attack.

Prosecutors have asked U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth to impose a 51-month sentence on Jacob Chansley, who pleaded guilty in September to obstructing an official proceeding when he and thousands of others stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election.

"Defendant Chansley's now-famous criminal acts have made him the public face of the Capitol riot," prosecutors said in asking for the 51-month sentence. That would be the stiffest imposed on any Capitol protester, after a former mixed martial artist filmed punching a police officer during violence was sentenced last week to 41 months in prison.

Chansley's attorneys have asked the judge for a sentence of time served for their client, who has been detained since his January arrest.

While in detention, Chansley was diagnosed by prison officials with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, and anxiety. When he entered his guilty plea, Chansley said he was disappointed Trump had not pardoned him.

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives and acquitted by the Senate on a charge of inciting the violent protest on Jan. 6 for a fiery speech that preceded it in which he told his followers to "fight like hell."

Four people died in the violence. A Capitol Police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the day after the riot and four police officers who took part in the defense of the Capitol later took their own lives. About 140 police officers were injured.

Defense lawyer Albert Watkins said the U.S. Navy in 2006 had found Chansley suffered from personality disorder but nonetheless declared him "fit for duty." 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


jacob chansley, qanon shaman, doj, prison
Wednesday, 17 November 2021 06:51 AM
