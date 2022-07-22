×
Tags: jacksonville | shooting | crime | police

Two Dead, Police Dog Shot in Jacksonville Pursuit

Two people are dead and a police dog has been shot in what authorities in Jacksonville, Fla., describe as an ''officer-involved incident,'' according to reports. (Asboard90/Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 22 July 2022 06:01 PM EDT

News outlets in Jacksonville, Florida, report that two people have died and a police dog was shot on Friday as authorities pursued an armed person.

The police dog has since been flown for treatment after what police have described as an ''officer-involved incident.'' The dog's condition is still unknown.

Authorities temporarily closed the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens and issued a shelter-in-place order in North Jacksonville, but the scene has since stabilized.

''The incident scene at Busch Dr. & Zoo Parkway has stabilized. If you are sheltering in place, it is safe to move about. We continue to ask everyone to avoid the area. More information to follow,'' the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted.

The JSO's pursuit appears to have stemmed from someone reportedly firing a gun before speeding off in a red car and later crashing.

Investigators then found two dead bodies in the car.

''Please keep our officers, two legged and four legged, in your thoughts and prayers. It's been a rough day for them all,'' the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5-30 posted on Twitter.

This story is still updating.

