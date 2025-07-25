Report: Texas Rep. Jackson Meets With WH Amid Senate Buzz

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, recently met with White House officials to discuss “Texas politics,” Semafor reported Friday, most notably the hotly contested challenge to incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in next year’s Republican primary.

Jackson, a former White House physician in Trump’s first term, also has been floated as a potential candidate for the 2026 Texas Senate GOP primary, which has shaped up to be a bitter slugfest between Cornyn, seeking a fifth term, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Jackson discussed what he heared about that race, as well as the broader congressional map with White House officials, Semafor reported, citing two people familiar with the meeting.

The White House sought Jackson’s perspective as Texas becomes an epicenter of campaign activity, with the Senate race and Trump’s push to redraw Texas’ House districts to add more GOP seats, Semafor reported.

It’s not known if Jackson’s potential entry into the race was discussed at the meeting. Newsmax reached out to Jackson’s office and the White House for comment.

As the race between Cornyn and Paxton intensifies, the more chatter there is about alternative candidates, such as Jackson and fellow Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt, who also has met with White House aides this year, according to Semafor.

In the latest RealClearPolitics polling average for the primary, Paxton had a lead of 7.5 percentage points (40%-32.5%), with Hunt receiving 15.5%. A poll from Pulse Research last month, conducted by a super PAC supporting Paxton, reportedly showed Paxton ahead 57%-38%. A previous poll from the Senate Leadership Fund, which backs Cornyn, showed Paxton ahead 56%-40%.

Trump has yet to weigh in on the race, but Cornyn told Semafor earlier this week that he thinks Trump could endorse him if the polling gap with Paxton closes.

“We just have to do two things,” Cornyn said. “One is to remind people what I’ve done and my record of support for the president during his first and now second term. And, secondly, to remind people what a crook Ken Paxton is.”

Cornyn and his allies have reportedly accused Paxton of approving $7.1 million in grants to liberal organizations. Paxton, though, remains popular among grassroots voters despite past legal controversies, including securities fraud charges, corruption allegations, and impeachment by the Texas House. The Texas Senate acquitted Paxton.

Cornyn has faced resistance from GOP activists since 2022, when he led the drive for a bipartisan gun safety bill following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.