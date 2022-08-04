×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jackie walorski | indiana | congress | election

Successor to Complete Final Weeks of Walorski's Term

a black ribbon adorns the office nameplate of the late rep. jackie walorski
A black ribbon adorns the office nameplate of late Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., on Thursday in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 04 August 2022 02:49 PM EDT

Republican and Democratic leaders in the congressional district of late Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., will select the candidates to finish out her term after her death, the Washington Examiner reports.

Walorski, 58, died on Wednesday after a car collided with the vehicle she was riding in along with her communications director, Emma Thomson, and aide Zachery Potts, who also died. The driver of the other car, Edith Schmucker, 56, the sole occupant of the vehicle. also died.

Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District will hold a special election to fill Walorski’s seat since state election law dictates that one must be held unless the seat is vacated less than 74 days before the next general election, with the nominees to be determined by Democratic and Republican officials in the district instead of holding party primaries.

The Washington Examiner notes that Walorski’s successor would serve a truncated term due to the election in November.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Republican and Democratic leaders in the congressional district of late Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., will select the candidates to finish out her term after her death, the Washington Examiner reports.
jackie walorski, indiana, congress, election
151
2022-49-04
Thursday, 04 August 2022 02:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved