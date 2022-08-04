Successor to Complete Final Weeks of Walorski's Term

Republican and Democratic leaders in the congressional district of late Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., will select the candidates to finish out her term after her death, the Washington Examiner reports.

Walorski, 58, died on Wednesday after a car collided with the vehicle she was riding in along with her communications director, Emma Thomson, and aide Zachery Potts, who also died. The driver of the other car, Edith Schmucker, 56, the sole occupant of the vehicle. also died.

Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District will hold a special election to fill Walorski’s seat since state election law dictates that one must be held unless the seat is vacated less than 74 days before the next general election, with the nominees to be determined by Democratic and Republican officials in the district instead of holding party primaries.

The Washington Examiner notes that Walorski’s successor would serve a truncated term due to the election in November.