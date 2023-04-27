Air Force Suspends Alleged Leaker's Unit Commanders

The U.S. Air Force has temporarily suspended two commanders from alleged Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira's Massachusetts Air National Guard, officials confirmed Thursday.

The commander of the 102nd Intelligence Support Squadron has been suspended, along with a detachment commander who is responsible for overseeing administrative support for the airmen in Teixeira's unit while the investigation into the unauthorized release of classified documents continues, officials confirmed to The Hill.

"This means that both the squadron's state Air National Guard operational commander and current federal orders administrative commander have been suspended," the Air Force said in its statement.

The commanders' access to classified systems and information has also been temporarily removed.

In addition, the Air Force is conducting a review, service-wide, of its security practices after the leak. The investigation is separate from that being done by the Pentagon of internal procedures and rules about classified documents.

Teixeira, 21, was arrested on April 14 on charges of illegally distributing classified documents after allegedly posting items on the online chat forum site Discord for several months about the affairs of U.S. allies.

He was a transport systems specialist with the Air National Guard, which meant he was an IT worker who helped maintain network security, giving him a higher level security clearance.

The Air Force has removed its intelligence mission from its unit in Cape Cod, reassigning it temporarily to other units in the branch.

Teixeira will appear in a detention hearing Thursday. He has been charged under the federal Espionage Act and could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

Wednesday, prosecutors said in court filings that Teixeira often spoke about violence and murder and kept a weapons arsenal. He also referred on social media to having an "assassination van."

Prosecutors want the judge to keep Teixeira in custody pending his trial, saying he's not only a flight risk, but also a security risk, as he's done "immense" damage to the country's national security.