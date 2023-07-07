×
Tags: jack smith | trump | investigation | doj

DOJ: Jack Smith Has Spent Over $9M on Trump Probe

By    |   Friday, 07 July 2023 01:58 PM EDT

Special counsel Jack Smith, the prosecutor behind the indictment of former President Donald Trump and the investigation into sensitive national security documents being kept at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, has spent more than $9 million since taking on the assignment late last year, according to Department of Justice figures released Friday.

Smith has spent about $5.4 million on personnel, rent, and other costs from his own budget and brought about another $3.8 million in spending by other DOJ agencies in the four months after he was picked last November to lead the investigation and other probes involving alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, reports Politico.

The report only accounts for Smith's spending through March and does not include the period leading up to Trump's indictment in June or the increased activity in the election investigation, as the special counsel started the process for a second Florida grand jury.

Part of the $3.8 million includes the cost for Smith's security detail in the high-profile investigations, the report said.

When Smith was brought on, the investigations involving Trump had already been underway. He kept most of the staff that was already involved but added more prosecutors in recent months.

The report doesn't include how much the DOJ had already spent on the probes before bringing on Smith.

The special counsel, who had headed the DOJ's Public Integrity Section, left his job in Europe, where he was prosecuting war crimes, and returned to Washington to take over the investigations on Trump.

Meanwhile, special counsel Robert Hur, who was appointed in January to examine President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents spent $615,000 through March, with the DOJ incurring another $572,000 in expenses, according to another report.

John Durham, the special counsel appointed to examine the origins of the Russian conspiracy probe involving Trump's first election campaign spent $1.11 million in the six months before March 31 while wrapping up his investigation of the FBI, with the DOJ adding in another $59,000.

Newsfront
