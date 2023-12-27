Jack Smith: Trump Shouldn't Be Allowed to Tell Jury Biden Targeted Him

Special counsel Jack Smith's office said in court papers filed on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump should be prohibited from making “political attacks” about his federal 2020 election subversion criminal prosecution at trial, specifically that he be barred from telling jurors he is being selectively prosecuted, The Hill has reported.

“Through public statements, filings, and argument in hearings before the court, the defense has attempted to inject into this case partisan political attacks and irrelevant and prejudicial issues that have no place in a jury trial,” senior assistant special counsel Molly Gaston wrote in the papers filed to the court.

“Although the court can recognize these efforts for what they are and disregard them, the jury — if subjected to them — may not,” Gaston explained. “The court should not permit the defendant to turn the courtroom into a forum in which he propagates irrelevant disinformation, and should reject his attempt to inject politics into this proceeding.”

The trial is currently scheduled to start on March 4, the first of Trump’s four criminal cases as he runs for the 2024 presidential election.

That trial date has however increasingly come into doubt as Trump appeals his presidential immunity and double jeopardy defenses, with the trial proceedings on hold until these are resolved, according to The Hill.

But prosecutors have continued to meet the various pre-trial deadlines, including Wednesday’s to make any requests to exclude evidence.

Trump attorney John Lauro told prosecutors in a letter earlier this month that “although the prosecution may wish to rush this case to an early and unconstitutional trial in hopes of undermining President Trump’s commanding lead in the upcoming Presidential election, it must nonetheless abide by the Stay Order.”

Lauro insisted that "we will not accept or review the present production, or any additional productions, until and unless the court lifts the Stay Order. If the prosecution continues to violate the Stay Order, we will seek appropriate relief.”