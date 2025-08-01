WATCH TV LIVE

Report: Former Trump Prosecutor Jack Smith Being Investigated

Friday, 01 August 2025 08:22 PM EDT

Jack Smith, who oversaw two criminal investigations of President Donald Trump, is under investigation by the Office of Special Counsel, the New York Post reported.

The counsel is looking into Smith's conduct, the Post reported.

Smith investigated Trump's handling of classified documents and his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Both cases were dismissed after Trump was elected in 2024 as Smith resigned as special counsel.

The Hatch Act Unit, which enforces a law restricting government employees from engaging in political activities, is reviewing Smith's conduct, the Post reported.

The investigation comes after Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., took to social media to claim that Smith had attempted to undermine Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

"Jack Smith's legal actions were nothing more than a tool for the Biden and Harris campaigns. This isn't just unethical, it is very likely illegal campaign activity from a public office," Cotton wrote, laying out what he alleges was Smith's attempts to boost the Democrats in the campaign. "These actions were not standard, necessary, or justified. They were the actions of a political actor masquerading as a public official."

Cotton says Smith pushed for a "rushed" trial for Trump, with jury selection that had been set to begin two weeks before the Iowa caucuses.

"No other case of this magnitude and complexity would come to trial this quickly," Cotton said.

Smith filed a "procedurally irregular" brief last September, less than two months before the election, Cotton said.

"This was breathlessly covered by the press in a way to damage Trump," Cotton said. "This brief was 165 pages, four times greater than the normal maximum page limit, and included what was at the time secret grand jury testimony. Why? To help Kamala and hurt Trump. There is no other reason."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 01 August 2025 08:22 PM
