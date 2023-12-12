Jack Smith to Pry Data From Trump's Phone

Special counsel Jack Smith says he expects to use data extracted from the White House phone of former President Donald Trump in the federal 2020 election interference case.

Details of Smith's plans came in a Monday court filing, in which he referred to the unnamed person retrieving the data as "Expert 3," Axios reported.

Smith's court papers noted: "Expert 3 has knowledge, skill, experience, training, and education beyond the ordinary lay person regarding the analysis of cellular phone data, including the use of Twitter and other applications on cell phones.

"The government expects that Expert 3 will testify that he/she: (1) extracted and processed data from the White House cell phones used by the defendant and one other individual (Individual 1); (2) reviewed and analyzed data on the defendant's phone and on Individual 1's phone, including analyzing images found on the phones and websites visited; (3) determined the usage of these phones throughout the post-election period, including on and around January 6, 2021; and (4) specifically identified the periods of time during which the defendant's phone was unlocked and the Twitter application was open on January 6."

Axios noted Trump was indicted in August for his alleged efforts to have the 2020 presidential election results overturned. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Trump's representatives did not immediately respond to an Axios request for comment.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign decried Smith's "Hail Mary" at circumventing the appeals process on Monday, calling the special counsel "deranged" for "racing to the Supreme Court" over whether the former president has immunity from prosecution.

Smith asked the high court to quickly take up the issue of whether Trump can be prosecuted for trying to overturn the 2020 election, a move that attempted to bypass the appeals court. Smith implored the Supreme Court that Trump's "trial proceed as promptly as possible if his claim of immunity is rejected."

The Supreme Court agreed to take up Smith's petition, directing Trump's team to submit a response by Dec. 20.