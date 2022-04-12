Jack Posobiec Temporarily Banned From Twitter for Disney 'Groomer' Parody

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec was temporarily banned from Twitter after he hawked links to purchase T-shirts and stickers that feature the Disney castle logo with text reading ''Boycott Groomers.''

The Post Millennial reports that the account lockout occurred after Posobiec broke a story on his podcast Human Events Daily about Disney cast members' opposition to the company's public stance on Florida's recently passed Parental Rights in Education Act.

According to Lewis & Llewellyn, a California law firm that specializes in sexual abuse cases, sexual grooming is ''a gradual method of building trust with children and manipulating adults to gain access to a prospective victim.''

"Elon Musk recently commented that corporations dictate policy on Twitter through ad dollars, so it comes as no surprise Twitter will censor you for criticizing one of the largest media companies in the world,'' Posobiec told The Post Millennial. ''This is clear retaliation for me leaking the internal employee forums at Disney showing many of their workers support the Florida anti-grooming bill."

Writing ''Get it before it's banned'' in an April 6 post, Posobiec shared an image of the Disney castle logo on a T-shirt with text that said, ''Boycott Groomers.''

Twitter responded that the post "violated the Twitter Rules" — specifically, the rule against "hateful conduct."

''You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease," Twitter told Posobiec.

Disney issued a statement hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed the Parental Rights in Education Act on March 28, saying that the bill "should never have passed and should never have been signed into law."

"Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that," Disney said.

The new Florida law expands parental education rights and prohibits classroom instruction regarding gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's husband, Chasten Buttigieg, tweeted in January: ''This will kill kids, @RonDeSantisFL. You are purposefully making your state a harder place for LGBTQ kids to survive in.''

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor agreed with his spouse's statements while appearing on ''The View'' last Friday.

''He's right, and I think every law ought to be judged for the effect it's going to have on real people in real life,'' he said.

To mark International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, President Joe Biden released a video message in which he told parents of transgender children that ''affirming your child's identity is one of the most powerful things you can do to keep them safe and healthy.''