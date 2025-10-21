Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus Wins $50M Defamation Verdict

A jury in Palm Beach County, Florida, has awarded golf legend Jack Nicklaus $50 million in a defamation case against his former business entity, Nicklaus Cos.

The New York Post reported that Nicklaus, 85, accused the company and two of its executives of circulating false claims that he had explored a $750 million agreement to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league.

The jury found that the statements damaged his reputation and exposed him to public ridicule and mistrust, according to the Palm Beach Post.

The verdict cleared billionaire banker Howard Milstein, executive chairman of Nicklaus Cos., and executive Andrew O'Brien of personal liability, meaning they will not owe further damages.

Nicklaus embraced family and friends in the courtroom and did not speak publicly after the decision.

His attorney, Eugene Stearns, told ESPN that the verdict affirmed his client's integrity.

"It's always hard in a defamation case to prove damages to reputation," Stearns said. "But what was important was the dispute that began 3½ years ago, when the company told the world that Jack was selling out the PGA Tour for Saudi golf, which was not true."

According to Stearns, the allegations originated in a New York lawsuit filed by Nicklaus Cos. and were later amplified in media reports.

In closing arguments, Stearns told jurors the company had "planted a story" that falsely portrayed Nicklaus as "an old guy who sold out to the Saudis."

Attorneys for the defendants said there was no intent to defame Nicklaus.

The legal conflict followed a long business relationship. In 2007, Nicklaus folded his company, Golden Bear International, into the newly formed Nicklaus Cos. through a $145 million transaction transferring his course design and licensing operations.

His 2017 retirement from the company triggered a five-year noncompete clause restricting outside endorsements and design work.

After the clause expired, Nicklaus sought arbitration in 2022 to confirm his right to use his name, image, and likeness independently. Nicklaus Cos. then sued him, alleging breach of contract and the disputed LIV Golf accusations.