Atlas Intel Poll: Ciattarelli, Sherrill in Virtual Tie for N.J. Gov.

The latest polling between Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli in the race for New Jersey governor shows the two rivals virtually tied headed into the final two days before Election Day.

According to a new poll released Friday from Atlas Intel, Sherrill's lead has dropped to less than a single point at 50.2% to 49.3%, which is well within the poll's margin of error.

Although Republicans have not held the governor's office in New Jersey since 2018, Ciattarelli is gaining momentum in the traditionally Democrat state that former Vice President Kamala Harris won by nearly 8 percentage points in 2024.

The Atlas poll is noteworthy in that it shows President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Ciattarelli, with a higher approval rating among New Jersey voters than current governor Phil Murphy at 47% to 43%.

With the races in New Jersey and Virgina tightening, the Democrats have enlisted the help of former President Barack Obama to increase voter turnout and push his candidates over the finish line.

The Atlas Intel poll was conducted between Oct 25-30 among 1,630 likely voters in the state of New Jersey and carries a +/- 5% margin of error.