Jack Ciattarelli: Trump Presidency Earns an A

Jack Ciattarelli, the Republican nominee for governor in New Jersey, said Wednesday he would give President Donald Trump's second term an A.

Ciattarelli was asked about his support for Trump at a debate against his main opponent, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J.

"I would give Trump an A," Ciattarelli said when asked what grade he would give the president. "I think he's right about everything he's doing."

Sherrill countered by giving Trump an F.

"Right now, we see at every single level, costs are going up for New Jerseyans," Sherrill said.

The two are running to replace Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who is term-limited from seeking reelection.

Ciattarelli declined to say if he identified with the MAGA movement, saying he was part of the "New Jersey movement."

"We need change in New Jersey," Ciattarelli said. "There are various crises raging across the state that are punishing the middle class."

The GOP nominee, who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2021, said that he agrees with Trump about the need to secure the border and that under his administration, New Jersey would not be a sanctuary state.

"No matter who it is that's in the White House, my job is to stand up for the 9.3 million residents of this state, and I will," Ciattarelli said. "I will fiercely advocate for them at all times. In times of need, it's best to have a relationship with whoever occupies the White House."

Sherrill said Ciattarelli has shown no signs of standing up to Trump.

"The president himself called Jack 100% MAGA," Sherrill said. "He said it's his job to support the president of the United States. I think as governor, it's the job to support the people of New Jersey."

Ciattarelli and Sherrill also sparred over the government shutdown, with Ciattarelli criticizing Sherrill for voting against a spending bill.

"When there were shutdowns during the Biden era, she voted every time for the continuing resolution to get the government open again," Ciattarelli said. "This time around, with Trump in the White House, she voted no."

Sherrill said it was incumbent upon Republicans to reopen the government, since they control both chambers of Congress and the White House.