Trump Urges Supporters to Back Ciattarelli in N.J. Governor Race

President Donald Trump urged his supporters in New Jersey late Friday to cast a ballot for the Republican candidate for governor, Jack Ciattarelli, ahead of the Saturday start of early voting in the state.

Trump said he would campaign with Ciattarelli after he returns from his upcoming trip to Asia, though no concrete plans have been announced.

Trump said Ciattarelli will focus relentlessly on reducing energy costs, repeating the cost-of-living message he emphasized in a Truth Social post earlier this week.

"He knows energy better than anybody I know outside of the energy business," Trump said. He noted his own ties to New Jersey, where he owns a golf club and spends many of his weekends in the summer.

Trump spoke for about 10 minutes at a telephone rally in hopes of boosting the GOP's chances of defeating Democrat Mikie Sherill and flipping the seat next month.

Trump urged voters with mail ballots to send them in, then returned to his longstanding criticism of mail ballots and cast doubt on the integrity of the election.

"Sometimes I think you’re better off in person, but you do it the way you want to do it," Trump said. "You got to make sure the votes are counted, because New Jersey has a little bit of a rough reputation, I must be honest."

Trump had previously endorsed Ciattarelli, who has embraced the support of the Republican president and given him an "A" grade for his performance in the White House, but has not campaigned alongside him. Ciattarelli said the president's team has offered "anything that you think can help the campaign."

New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states holding gubernatorial contests on Nov. 4 and are seen as bellwethers for the current administration and a way to test the opposition's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the midterms.

Former President Barack Obama will appear Nov. 1 with Sherrill and Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is running for governor of Virginia. Trump has not announced plans to campaign with Winsome Earle-Sears, the Republican nominee in Virginia.

Recent polling suggests Sherrill, a four-term member of Congress, former Navy pilot and one-time prosecutor, holds a slight lead.