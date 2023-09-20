×
Tags: j.d. vance | ohio | house | impeachment | inquiry | evidence

Sen. Vance: House Impeachment Probe Must 'Follow the Evidence'

By    |   Wednesday, 20 September 2023 01:31 PM EDT

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, said House Republicans need to "follow the evidence" during their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden's alleged influence peddling during his son's foreign business dealings.

Vance, speaking Wednesday at an event hosted by Axios, said he believes there are "very credible pieces of evidence" that Republicans have discovered about the Bidens when Joe was vice president in the Obama administration.

The senator added, though, that his party could feel adverse effects at the polls next year if the GOP's probe goes "further than the evidence.”

"If we get too far ahead of the evidence, then yeah, I think the American people will penalize us," Vance told Axios.

Vance, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, has backed the House impeachment inquiry initiated by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

McCarthy on Sept. 12 said he was directing the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, with help from the Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees, to open an impeachment inquiry into Biden over his family's business dealings.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., on Tuesday said the first impeachment inquiry hearing had been scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28.

Vance said it would not be "a distraction" if articles of impeachment are sent to the Senate as long as "the House is judicious" with its investigation.

"I don't think it's a distraction,” he told Axios. "I think fundamentally the Senate will have an important constitutional duty at that time, and I plan to do it."

During the interview with Axios, Vance was asked about his relationship with Trump.

"He's fundamentally a person who pokes fun of the political system, that's one of the reasons I like him, absolutely," Vance said.

"I think that in some ways we live in an absurd political system, and it benefits from somebody who has a bit of a sense of humor about it."

Trump endorsed Vance during the 2022 campaign in a state he twice won comfortably.

Asked whether he was open to being Trump's 2024 running mate, Vance said, "However he asks me to help, I will do it," Vance told Axios.

"My personal view is the most useful thing that I can do for Donald Trump and ... for the country is to be a good legislator in the United States Senate."

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Wednesday, 20 September 2023 01:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

