×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: j.d. vance | donald trump | ohio | vice president

Sen. Vance Could Be Surging on Trump's VP List

By    |   Wednesday, 10 April 2024 11:31 AM EDT

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, remains a key contender to serve as vice president as former President Donald Trump seeks reelection this year.

Vance, elected to the Senate in 2022, was first revealed to be on Trump's list of candidates in January by Axios, a remarkable turnaround for Vance, who once called Trump an idiot.

Vance's stock is on the rise after he convinced Trump to endorse Bernie Moreno in the recent Republican primary for Ohio's senate seat and Moreno cruised to victory, according to NBC News.

In 2016, Vance called himself a "Never Trump guy" in an interview with Charlie Rose, and in tweets he later deleted, said Trump was "noxious" and "reprehensible." He later admitted to voting for a third-party candidate for president.

But Vance changed his tune when he launched his senate campaign and said he regretted his remarks. Trump later endorsed Vance, catapulting Vance to a win in the Republican primary. 

Since his election, Vance has become an ardent backer of Trump, being one of the first to endorse his 2024 presidential campaign and aligning with Trump on issues like Ukraine aid and immigration. 

Vance also said the criminal indictments and civil cases against Trump are politically motivated.

"This is not about prosecuting Trump for something that he did," Vance said in an interview on "This Week" in January. "Democrats feel that they can't beat him at the ballot box. And so, they're trying to defeat him in court."

Trump has called Vance "a friend of mine," "an absolute star," "a great senator" and "a real fighter," according to NBC News.

Vance also said he would not have certified the 2020 presidential election had he been vice president.

"If I had been vice president, I would have told the states that we needed to have multiple slates of electors and I think the U.S. Congress should have fought over it from there," Vance said on This Week. "That is the legitimate way to deal with an election that a lot of folks, including me, think had a lot of problems in 2020. I think that's what we should have done."

On X, Vance recently referred to President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as "the most corrupt regime in American history."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, remains a key contender to serve as vice president as former President Donald Trump seeks reelection this year.
j.d. vance, donald trump, ohio, vice president
375
2024-31-10
Wednesday, 10 April 2024 11:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved