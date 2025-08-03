WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: IVF | report

White House Backs Away from IVF Coverage Mandate Despite Trump's Campaign Pledge, Washington Post Reports

Sunday, 03 August 2025 07:36 AM EDT

The White House has no current plans to mandate insurance coverage for in vitro fertilization, despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to expand access to fertility treatments, The Washington Post reported on Saturday.

President Trump signed an executive order earlier this year directing the government to expand access to IVF and reduce the costs of the popular fertility treatment.

White House officials say expanding IVF access remains a priority, but legal constraints prevent mandating coverage without Congressional approval, and no bill is currently planned, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify this report.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


