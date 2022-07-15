Trump Reschedules Arizona Rally, Citing Ivana's Death

President Donald Trump has postponed his Arizona rally for a week "out of love and respect for Ivana," he said in a statement released Friday by his Save America PAC.

"On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for all of your thoughtful messages of prayers and support," Trump said following news that his ex-wife, Ivana Trump, died after being found at her New York City apartment unconscious and close to the bottom of a staircase.

The Save America Rally, originally scheduled for Satuday, will be held July 22 at 7 p.m. MST in Prescott Valley, Arizona, at the Findlay Toyota Center.

Trump will deliver remarks in support of Kari Lake for governor, Blake Masters for U.S. Senate, and the entire Arizona Trump ticket, according to information released by his Save America PAC.

Ivana, 73, had three children with Trump after getting married in 1977, including Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka.

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said police responded to a 911 call on Thursday and found the 73-year-old Ivana Trump unconscious.

"On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 1240 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a aided individual at 10 East 64 Street, within the confines of the 19 Precinct. Upon arrival, officers observed a 73-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene," the spokesperson said.

Trump called Ivana a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.

"Her pride and joy were her three children. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest in Peace, Ivana!" Trump said in a Truth Social post.