FOIA Docs: Ivana Trump Under FBI Watch in 1989

Ivana Trump, the late ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, was under FBI counterintelligence inquiry since 1989, the FBI told Bloomberg News in responding to a Freedom of Information Act request.

The FBI began its surveillance inquiry into Trump's then-wife before their 1990 divorce to dig into her ties to her home country of Czechoslovakia, according to Bloomberg News.

The 190-page FOIA release of "secret" files by the FBI comes before 900 more pages of documents will reportedly be released next month. It was heavily redacted and a "highly sensitive and reliable source" recommended the "preliminary inquiry."

"It is unknown if the allegations stem from jealousies of her wealth and fame," one of the 190 pages read.

The documents from the FBI's counterintelligence division detail her immigration path from Czechoslovakia to Austria, then Canada, and finally the U.S. in 1974 on a work visa as a Vermont ski instructor before her marriage to Donald Trump in 1977.

They had three children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.

The FBI's counterintelligence inquiry was closed July 19, 1990, and "no further investigation" was being conducted, documents read (pages 92 and 142). The Trump divorce was finalized later that year.

Ivana Trump died last year at 73 from a reported fall down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment.

Page 151 of the documents mentions "Russian gangsters" and murders "execution-style" of stock promoters in the late 1990s.

The documents were sought by a Bloomberg News FOIA request after Ivana Trump's death.

Bloomberg News is majority owned by former Democrat New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who spent more than $1 billion in the 2020 Democrat presidential primary to try to run against Trump. During that campaign, Bloomberg's news company had paused investigations into finding dirt on candidates.