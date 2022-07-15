Medical Examiner: Ivana Trump Death an Accident, Caused by Torso Trauma

A top medical examiner confirmed Friday that Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, died accidentally from blunt force injuries to her torso, ABC News' Aaron Katersky first reported.

The New York City medical examiner's office did not provide details about how she obtained the fatal injuries but said that it believed her death was unintentional.

According to a spokeswoman for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the cause of death was "blunt impact trauma" and the manner of her death was "accident," according to CNBC.

"Having released this determination, OCME will not comment further on the investigation," the spokeswoman said.

A senior New York City official told NBC News that Ivana Trump was found on the spiral staircase of her apartment by authorities when they arrived.

News of Ivana Trump's cause of death comes one day after the former president revealed on Truth Social the passing of his ex-wife at her Manhattan residence.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!" Trump wrote.

Ivana Trump grew up in Czechoslovakia under communist rule, leaving in the 1970s for the United States. She married Donald Trump, her second husband, in 1977. The couple was together for 25 years before their divorce in 1992, according to Politico.

A former model, Ivana Trump was deeply involved in Trump's early business empire. She served as the former vice president of interior design for The Trump Organization, with her designs spanning several notable Trump properties. She also managed Trump's Plaza Hotel property.

"Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," Eric Trump wrote on Instagram.

"She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren," he added.