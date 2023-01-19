Coach, Commentators Defend NHL Player's Decision to Sit Out Pride Event

Some political and sports commentators are defending Philadelphia Flyers player Ivan Provorov after his decision surrounding the National Hockey League's Pride Night event.

It comes in the wake of Provorov's controversial move to sit out of the NHL's LGBTQ pride-themed game night, where players were asked to put on variants of their jerseys featuring the rainbow flag.

Fox News host Jimmy Failla said Thursday while joining "America's Newsroom" that "Nobody asked for this," adding that the player's decision was influenced by his Russian Orthodox faith.

"He's just saying, 'I don't want to participate in what feels like a symbolic, shallow corporate gesture that none of the fans asked for,'" Failla explained. "Here's the thing: people don't go to hockey because of their sexual orientation. They go because they really like hockey."

"If your slogan is 'Hockey is for Everyone' – that's what this event was called – they're now telling you it's not for everyone," he continued. "Because you've got a guy who doesn't necessarily side with the agenda."

Jason Whitlock, host of Blaze Media's "Fearless" podcast, argued instead that it was difficult to blame the NHL for an issue affecting all sports leagues: "corporate America imposing its will."

"You would also think more American-born-and-bred athletes of Christian faith would take a similar stand as this Russian guy. But we're cowards," Whitlock emphasized on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"We've had athletes in football, basketball, baseball, everywhere: They're all disavowing their religious convictions and taking on the convictions of corporate America and global corporations," he added. "They worship the dollar."

Other talking heads have criticized Provorov, calling him homophobic and even suggesting he go back to Russia. But Flyers coach John Tortorella defended Provorov's decision on Thursday, insisting he "did nothing wrong."

"Just because you don't agree with his decision doesn't mean he did anything wrong," Tortorella told reporters.