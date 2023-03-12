Global Union Leader Fired in EU Graft Scandal

The general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation has been dismissed from his post over his links to a European Parliament graft scandal implicating Qatar, the confederation said.

Luca Visentini was arrested in December as part of the investigation into suspected corruption among members of the European Parliament (MEPs) involving Qatar and Morocco.

The 54-year Italian was detained for two days and then released, but remained a suspect. He was suspended by the board of the ITUC in December.

The board decided Saturday he "no longer had the confidence of the General Council" and would be removed from his post.

"The events of the past few months have caused significant damage to the ITUC's reputation," said Akiko Gono, the president of the body, which federates 338 unions in 168 countries and territories around the world.

"We are determined to protect the ITUC from any form of improper influence, or indeed the appearance of such influence."

The ITUC also said a report from its special commission and external auditors had found "no evidence of donations from either Qatar or Morocco influencing the ITUC's policies or programs."

Bribery Ring

Visentini has admitted receiving $53,000 from the nongovernmental organization of former MEP-turned-lobbyist Pier Panzeri, who allegedly ran the bribery ring and cut a deal with prosecutors last month in return for a lighter sentence.

On Sunday, Visentini said he "deeply regrets" the ITUC decision.

"I reiterate that I'm innocent of the accusations of corruption and money laundering, that were levelled at me," he said in a statement sent to AFP.

"It is also absolutely clear that the ITUC is not involved in any way in this investigation.

"Everything I did was done in good faith and for the well-being of the trade union movement; it was never driven by personal ambition.

"The donation I received was given to the ITUC to help trade unions in need; I believed that this money came from a reliable source.

"Facts and public statements clearly show that my positions on Qatar have always been clear, strong, and critical and that I was never influenced by this or any other government, institution, or counterpart," he continued.

"I was not bribed in any way when I received a donation, and I didn't keep any money for myself but put it all at disposal of the trade union movement."

Panzeri's Allegations

Brussels has been rocked by the huge graft inquiry, which sent shock waves through the EU elected assembly and triggered international controversy.

Both Qatar and Morocco insist they played no role in the scandal, but prosecutors say Panzeri has confessed to distributing cash bribes on their behalf to influence Brussels politicians.

Visentini said the cash was to cover costs from his campaign to become general secretary of the ITUC.

The organization said it will hold an "extraordinary world congress" to elect a new secretary.

In December Belgian police seized more than 1.5 million euros in cash during raids around Brussels and arrested six suspects, including Panzeri and then-parliamentary vice president Eva Kaili.