Sources: Italy Refuses US Aircraft Use of Sicily Base for Mideast Operations

Italy last week denied permission for U.S. military aircraft to land at the Sigonella air base in Sicily before heading to the Middle East, sources said on Tuesday, because Washington had not sought prior authorisation from the government in Rome.

According to the Corriere della Sera daily, which first reported the news, "some U.S. bombers" had been due to land at the base in eastern Sicily before flying on to the Middle East, where the United States is at war with Israel against Iran.

The report did not specify when the aircraft were due to land but said permission was denied because the U.S. had not requested clearance and Italy's military leadership had not been consulted, as required under treaties governing the use of U.S. military installations in the country.

The source, who was not authorized to speak to the media and declined to be identified, confirmed the report to Reuters but did not specify how many aircraft were involved. A second source told Reuters that Italy refused permission on March 27.

"With reference to media reports regarding the use of military bases, the government reiterates that Italy acts in full compliance with existing international agreements and with the policy guidelines set out by the government to parliament," a government statement said.

It added all requests to use the facilities "are examined carefully, on a case-by-case basis" and said there were "no critical issues or frictions with international partners."

"Relations with the United States, in particular, are solid and based on full and loyal cooperation."

The U.S. embassy in Rome had no immediate comment.

The decision came against a backdrop of tensions between Washington and some of its European allies over the war in Iran. On Monday, Spain said it had closed its airspace to U.S. planes involved in attacks on Iran, a step beyond its previous refusal to allow the use of jointly operated military bases.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been among the most vocal critics of the U.S. and Israeli strikes.

By contrast, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has close ties with U.S. President Donald Trump and has so far refrained from taking a hard line against the Iran war, though she has vowed to seek parliamentary approval should Washington request the use of Italian bases.

Spain and Italy are both NATO members.

The prospect of the U.S. using its military installations in Italy for the war against Iran has sparked outrage, with center-left opposition parties urging the government to block any such request.

"Minister Crosetto's decision to deny landing permission is a significant and appropriate step that confirms the validity of the concerns we raised," said Anthony Barbagallo, the Sicilian head of the center-left Democratic Party (PD).