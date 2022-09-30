×
Tags: italy | russia | ukraine | war

Italy Urges Nationals to 'Consider' Leaving Russia

(Newsmax)

Friday, 30 September 2022 08:15 AM EDT

Italians living in Russia should “consider” leaving the country, their embassy in Moscow said on Thursday, warning that getting out is becoming increasingly difficult.

Italian expatriates in Russia “are recommended to consider whether their stay is necessary, and if not, to leave the country”, the embassy said.

The statement noted a “dizzying increase in the already high cost of” plane flights out of Russia, and reported long queues at border crossings with some neighboring countries.

Tens of thousands of draft-age men have left Russia since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization last week to bolster his army in Ukraine.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
