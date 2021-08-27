×
Tags: italy | prime minister | berlusconi | hospital

Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi Admitted to Hospital: Source

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks at a summit.
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks at the European People's Party (EPP) Summit in Zagreb, on Nov. 21, 2019. (DAMIR SENCAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 27 August 2021 08:00 AM

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was admitted to Milan's San Raffaele Hospital on Thursday evening, a party source told Reuters on Friday.

The source gave no indication on the condition of the billionaire businessman.

Berlusconi, 84, has been in and out of hospital over the past year after contracting coronavirus, which he said was "the most dangerous challenge" of his life.

He was last hospitalized in May, when he spent five days at San Raffaele.

